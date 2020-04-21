DONATE NOW: COVID-19 Community Relief Drive

BRYAN, Tex. (KBTX) - During times of uncertainty, the Brazos Valley has always come together to support those who need it most.
COVID-19 is unlike any challenge we've seen before, and as social distancing and self-quarantining become part of everyday life, we're facing new economic challenges.
To support that need, local nonprofit, government and business leaders have partnered to launch the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund. KBTX has partnered with those agencies to take care of our neighbors in need, and we need your help.
Click here to donate and help support relief efforts. You can also text KBTX to 41444 to donate from your phone.
In just a few weeks, the fund has already offered grants totaling $593,980 to support 10 local nonprofits and 45 local small businesses impacted by COVID-19.
Nonprofit grant recipients of the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund include:
Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley - Food Assistance
Brazos Valley Food Bank - Food Assistance
Bridge Ministry of Burton - Food Assistance
Catholic Charities of Central Texas - Rent & Utility Assistance
Faith Mission & Help Center, Inc. - Rent Assistance
Family Promise of Bryan-College Station - Rent, Utility & Food Assistance
REACH Project - Food Assistance
St. Vincent de Paul Society of Bryan-College Station - Rent Assistance
The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station - Rent & Utility Assistance
Twin City Mission - Food Assistance
For more information on these programs and more, dial 2-1-1 or visit 211texas.org.
Small business grant recipients of the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund include:
4.0 Cuts Barber Salon
7F Lodge and Events
Adult & Teen Challenge
Aggieland Autism Center, LLC
All the King's Men
And Sew On
Ashley & Co.
Awards & More
BCS Air Solutions, LLC
Bella Capelli
Bird’s Nest Gifts & Antiques
Brazos Natural Foods
Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center
Briarcrest Cleaners
Bryan Fat Burger
Caring Transitions
Carney’s Pub
Downtown Uncorked
Evolve Impact Group, LLC
Frittella Italian Cafe
Global Event Group
Hallmark Cleaners
Health For All
Hull's Texas Legends Steakhouse
Kolache Rolf’s Bakery
Longhorn Tavern Steakhouse
Mallet Brothers
Museum of the American G.I.
Nam Cafe
Painting with a Twist BCS
Pickups Plus
Pride Cleaners
Revival Barbershop, LLC
Salata
Screened Images
Shipwreck Grill
Smitty K's
Southwest Homes
Sweet Paris Creperie & Café
The Prenatal Clinic
The Strand Hair Shoppe
University Tire & Service
Urban Table
Village Cafe
Witt’s End
The Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund is being jointly managed by the United Way of the Brazos Valley, the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley, the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce, the City of Bryan and the City of College Station.
Please consider making a monetary gift to support those in need here in the Brazos Valley. Donations of all sizes are welcome. Together, we can make a big impact.