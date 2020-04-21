DONATE NOW: COVID-19 Community Relief Drive

During times of uncertainty, the Brazos Valley has always come together to support those who need it most.

COVID-19 is unlike any challenge we've seen before, and as social distancing and self-quarantining become part of everyday life, we're facing new economic challenges.

To support that need, local nonprofit, government and business leaders have partnered to launch the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund. KBTX has partnered with those agencies to take care of our neighbors in need, and we need your help.

Click here to donate and help support relief efforts. You can also text KBTX to 41444 to donate from your phone.

In just a few weeks, the fund has already offered grants totaling $593,980 to support 10 local nonprofits and 45 local small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Nonprofit grant recipients of the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund include:

Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley - Food Assistance

Brazos Valley Food Bank - Food Assistance

Bridge Ministry of Burton - Food Assistance

Catholic Charities of Central Texas - Rent & Utility Assistance

Faith Mission & Help Center, Inc. - Rent Assistance

Family Promise of Bryan-College Station - Rent, Utility & Food Assistance

REACH Project - Food Assistance

St. Vincent de Paul Society of Bryan-College Station - Rent Assistance

The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station - Rent & Utility Assistance

Twin City Mission - Food Assistance

For more information on these programs and more, dial 2-1-1 or visit 211texas.org.

Small business grant recipients of the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund include:

4.0 Cuts Barber Salon

7F Lodge and Events

Adult & Teen Challenge

Aggieland Autism Center, LLC

All the King's Men

And Sew On

Ashley & Co.

Awards & More

BCS Air Solutions, LLC

Bella Capelli

Bird’s Nest Gifts & Antiques

Brazos Natural Foods

Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center

Briarcrest Cleaners

Bryan Fat Burger

Caring Transitions

Carney’s Pub

Downtown Uncorked

Evolve Impact Group, LLC

Frittella Italian Cafe

Global Event Group

Hallmark Cleaners

Health For All

Hull's Texas Legends Steakhouse

Kolache Rolf’s Bakery

Longhorn Tavern Steakhouse

Mallet Brothers

Museum of the American G.I.

Nam Cafe

Painting with a Twist BCS

Pickups Plus

Pride Cleaners

Revival Barbershop, LLC

Salata

Screened Images

Shipwreck Grill

Smitty K's

Southwest Homes

Sweet Paris Creperie & Café

The Prenatal Clinic

The Strand Hair Shoppe

University Tire & Service

Urban Table

Village Cafe

Witt’s End

The Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund is being jointly managed by the United Way of the Brazos Valley, the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley, the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce, the City of Bryan and the City of College Station.

Please consider making a monetary gift to support those in need here in the Brazos Valley. Donations of all sizes are welcome. Together, we can make a big impact.