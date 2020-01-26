DOWNTOWN CHAOS: Bryan PD says drunk driver hit parked cars, building

Bryan police say a drunk driver hit multiple parked cars and a building, leaving behind a trail of damage early Saturday morning in the middle of downtown Bryan.

Brisson Ragston of Brenham is accused of hitting four parked vehicles and a building early Saturday morning in downtown. Video courtesy: Carlos Munoz

Brisson James Ragston, 22, of Brenham was taken into custody at the scene of the crash, according to officers.

One witness tells KBTX "downtown was in chaos" when it happened at 2:15 a.m. on Saturday. Video shared from a bystander shows a crowd gathering immediately after the crash.

Bryan police said there was concern that Ragston was going to attempt to flee the scene.

Police said Ragston admitted to having several shots at a club in northeast Bryan and was passing through downtown on his way back home to Brenham.

It's unclear exactly how the crash happened, but police said when Ragston proceeded through the intersection of Main Street and E. 28th Street, he hit four parked vehicles and drove onto the sidewalk.

Ragston's pickup truck came to a stop after striking a building on the east side of S. Main Street north of E. 28th Street.

According to an arrest report, officers said they could smell the alcohol on Ragston's breath and his face was bloody, but no other injuries were reported. Police also said he could not walk without falling over.

At one point Ragston thought he was in College Station, said Bryan police.

In addition to the building and vehicles that were hit, a light pole was also hit and damaged.

Ragston was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on a DWI charge and was released Saturday on a $3,000 bond.