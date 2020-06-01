DPS: 13-year-old killed in crash on Highway 21 in Brazos County

Troopers say distracted driving was a factor in a deadly crash Monday afternoon on Highway 21 in Brazos County that claimed the life of a 13-year-old.

It happened close to Democrat Road near the town of Kurten.

A spokesman for DPS says it was a single-vehicle wreck involving a pickup truck with four people inside.

Investigators have determined the 18-year-old driver of the truck was using a cell phone when the vehicle veered off the road and rolled over.

Killed at the scene was Jorge Mulato, 13, of Bryan.

An 18-year-old passenger was seriously injured and a 19-year-old passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver is also listed in stable condition, according to DPS.

The crash remains under investigation.