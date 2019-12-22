DPS: Man killed on Highway 6 south of Navasota after running stop sign

A man was killed Saturday night in Grimes County after he ran a stop sign and collided with another car on Highway 6.

The crash occurred around 10:15 p.m. about 7 miles south of the Navasota city limits.

According to DPS troopers, Warren Samuel, 24, of Port Arthur was eastbound on Highway 2 in a 2016 Ford Fusion and ran the stop sign at the intersection of Highway 6.

His vehicle collided with a 2006 Mercedes Benz that was southbound on Highway 6 driven by Omar Kashu, 24, of Richardson.

Sameul was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

Kashu was taken to an area hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.