DPS identifies victim in deadly Robertson County crash

Troopers have identified the drivers involved in a deadly Sunday morning crash on Highway 79 in Robertson County.

It occurred around 7:00 a.m. about 5 miles northeast of the Ridge community near Reeves Road, according to DPS.

A spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety says the driver of a pickup truck was southbound on the highway, crossed the middle line, and hit a semi-truck that was northbound.

The driver of the pickup, Richard Webb, 33 of Palestine, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the semi-truck, Allen Startz, 54, of Bryan, was not injured.

The highway was closed for approximately five hours, according to emergency officials in Robertson County.

The crash remains under investigation, according to DPS.