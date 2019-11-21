DPS investigating deadly crash in Grimes County

One person was killed and two others injured following a collision Thursday morning in Grimes County.

It happened just before 11:00 a.m. on FM 2819 east of Anderson.

Troopers say the driver of a 2015 Toyota SUV lost control of the vehicle and went into the path of a 2006 GMC pickup truck.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger in her vehicle was airlifted to CHI St. Joseph Health in Bryan in critical condition.

The driver of the pickup truck had non-life threatening injuries and was also taken to CHI St. Joseph Health.