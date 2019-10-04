DPS investigating fatal crash in Madison County

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal wreck Friday afternoon in Madison County.

According to Sgt. Jimmy Morgan, a motorcycle driver was attempting to pass an 18-wheeler on State Highway 90 near the Grimes County line.

Troopers say the motorcycle driver tried to swerve back into their lane to avoid oncoming traffic, lost control and crashed underneath the trailer of the 18-wheeler.

DPS said the motorcyclist was killed at the scene, and was not wearing a helmet. Their identity will not be released until next of kin is notified.

No one else was hurt in the crash.