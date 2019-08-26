DPS trooper dies from injuries, fund created

A special fund has been set up for the family of Texas DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez.

Sanchez died Saturday, nearly five months after being shot in the line of duty and suffering head injuries.

According to reports he had been re-admitted to have surgery but was in critical condition.

Sanchez was responding to an accident in the city of Edinburg back in April when he was shot.

“Today is an extremely difficult day for Texas, as we have lost one of our finest, Trooper Moises Sanchez,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw in a statement Saturday.

“Trooper Sanchez demonstrated great strength and bravery as a Texas Trooper, and we will honor his selfless service and sacrifice forever. Our DPS family is deeply saddened by his passing, and we’re asking for continued prayers and support for Trooper Sanchez’s wife and three children as well as his countless friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”

The DPS Officer's Association states that one hundred percent of all donations through the website that note Trooper Sanchez will go directly to assist the Sanchez family.

Trooper Sanchez was 49 years old.