DROUGHT MONITOR: Ahead of storm chance, drought worsens

A batch of thunderstorms may have something to say about a new color added to this week's drought monitor, but it is worth nothing that we've seen a return/expansion of the "Severe Drought" category, that now extends into Brazos County.

Months of below average precipitation have led to all areas in the Brazos Valley being to at least the "abnormally dry" category.

Expected rain and storms Friday may do well to shrink back the severe drought area.

The slight shift westward of heaviest storms in the forecast for Friday may help other areas in Texas alleviate their drought conditions, which has shown an expansion of the "severe" category, especially in the eastern half of the state.

From the US Drought Monitor Website run by University of Nebraska-Lincoln:

The U.S. Drought Monitor, established in 1999, is a weekly map of drought conditions produced jointly by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The U.S. Drought Monitor website is hosted and maintained by the drought center.