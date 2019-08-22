DROUGHT MONITOR: Majority of Brazos Valley nearing drought status

Another Thursday brings more color to the "Drought Monitor" map across the Brazos Valley and the state of Texas.

Two biggest things to note for our area: All of Brazos County and now most of the area (especially west of I-45, excluding Leon, Montgomery counties) is included in the "Abnormally Dry" category, which is just a stage below drought, according to the US Drought Monitor. Also, a small sliver of western Lee County is now considered in "Moderate Drought" stretching southward in between I-35 and the Little River.

Several weeks of mainly dry conditions are finally beginning to stress our area, even after several months of above average precipitation.

Unfortunately, we expect an expansion of the "Moderate Drought" category come next week's update, unless we can capitalize on a bit of added moisture late this week and into this weekend.

Across the state:

Moderate drought has begun to take shape in North Texas, and has expanded from the Big Country to the Panhandle and Permian Basin. Areas of Severe drought can be noted from near Corpus Christi to the Laredo area in South Texas. Some short term relief could be found for the northern half of the state as a front nears the area late next week.

From the US Drought Monitor Website run by University of Nebraska-Lincoln:

The U.S. Drought Monitor, established in 1999, is a weekly map of drought conditions produced jointly by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The U.S. Drought Monitor website is hosted and maintained by the drought center.