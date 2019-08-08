DROUGHT MONITOR: Brazos Valley remains "Drought-Free" for now

As we cook each afternoon and eliminate our last hope for rain (at least in the short term) the newest update from the US Drought Monitor is somewhat encouraging for the Brazos Valley.

Due to a wet several month period before this most recent dry spell, and a few opportune downpours across portions of the area, we've been able to fend off even the "abnormally dry" category from returning to our area, for now.

Unfortunately, with an almost exclusively dry next 7-10 days expected, this map will likely have a little more color closer to home come next week.

(2/2) Side-by-side comparison between this & last week's Monitor.



Over the week's time, there has been an ~18% increase of Abnormally Dry conditions across Texas. ~5.5% more of the state is now considered to be in some form of drought. #txwx pic.twitter.com/s6PlkszIys — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 8, 2019

From the US Drought Monitor Website run by University of Nebraska-Lincoln:

The U.S. Drought Monitor, established in 1999, is a weekly map of drought conditions produced jointly by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The U.S. Drought Monitor website is hosted and maintained by the drought center.