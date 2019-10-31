DROUGHT MONITOR: Marked improvement locally

Good news in the newest Drought Monitor! While you may still not a lot of color on the most recent map (including the majority of the Brazos Valley in at least "Moderate Drought") we've been able to wipe away "Extreme Drought" from our western counties.

The areas that need rain the most remain generally along and west of Highway 36. Drought is still considered "Severe" in the western Brazos Valley.

More good news: The rain received Wednesday and Thursday does not count toward the calculations on this week's drought monitor, meaning whether or not we get rain to start next week, we'll likely see another dose of improvement with our Drought Monitor a week from today.

Across the State We can note minor improvement along the I-35 corridor, but there's still a way to go from alleviating all of Texas from the "Extreme Drought" category. Hopefully next week's update is more promising when considering the pre-Halloween rain.

From the US Drought Monitor Website run by University of Nebraska-Lincoln:

The U.S. Drought Monitor, established in 1999, is a weekly map of drought conditions produced jointly by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The U.S. Drought Monitor website is hosted and maintained by the drought center.