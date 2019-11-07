DROUGHT MONITOR: More good news for the Brazos Valley

On a rainy Thursday, a new edition of the US Drought Monitor has been released, and it is all good news for the Brazos Valley.

Last week, Moderate Drought extended from about I-45 westward, and an area denoted as Severe Drought was beginning to fill in the western third of the area.

Thanks to rain largely received around this time last week, the newest update has areas that were once denoted as "Severe" downgraded to "moderate" with the rest of the area technically out of drought status.

Across the State :

It isn't perfect, but the I-35 corridor continues to see marked improvement, shrinking away the Severe Drought, but expanding the Extreme portion across the Big Country and West Central Texas. Rain received today and early next week should keep that from expanding further in next week's update.

As we know in Texas, this status can be volatile, often switching from one category to the next over the course of a couple weeks. However, with more off/on rain Thursday and expected rain to begin next week, we expect more improvement on next week's update.

From the US Drought Monitor Website run by University of Nebraska-Lincoln:

The U.S. Drought Monitor, established in 1999, is a weekly map of drought conditions produced jointly by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The U.S. Drought Monitor website is hosted and maintained by the drought center.