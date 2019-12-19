DROUGHT MONITOR: Drought continues to expand

As expected, areas of drought have expanded across a portion of the Brazos Valley with this week’s update.

You may have to squint to see the difference from week to week (last week's is directly above).

Drought has not worsened for the central and western Brazos Valley, thanks to some rain received last week. However, even with the rain, most of our area is now considered in drought (tan).

Across the state :

We have received enough rain in the past month or two to keep this graphic looking more or less the same across the state. The most glaring need for soaking rain comes in a swath from South Texas up to the Red River, where a large area of "Moderate Drought" or worse is most noticeable.

Scattered showers Friday may keep areas of moderate drought from expanding, but will likely not be enough to completely remove areas from drought.

In the longer term, we may be shifting to a wetter pattern to finish the year and begin 2020, hopefully alleviating some of the drought conditions in our area. Below is the Climate Prediction Center's outlook for precipitation in the next 8-14 days.

Long story short, areas of "above average" precipitation are likely to close out the year.

In the meantime, best to monitor the forecast for windy days to perhaps put off any open burning for calmer days.

Stay tuned!