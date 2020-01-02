DROUGHT MONITOR: Drought continues to expand, worsen in some spots

During a drippy, rainy, and cool Thursday, the latest US Drought Monitor was released. While it's not all terrible news, we have seen the re-emergence of "severe" drought in a couple spots in the Brazos Valley.

After what was a dry second half of 2019, we've been slowly seeing drought return, expand, and in some cases, worsen, where spots in Burleson, Leon, and Houston counties are now considered in "severe" drought.

What does that mean for your day to day? For now, not much. The biggest impacts will be for agriculture (where, in some cases, the dry spell has been wanted) and open burning. Watch the weather carefully in the next few weeks especially. Colder, drier, windier conditions with the next few fronts can raise an elevated fire danger concern.

Relief coming?

While Thursday's rain looks to be far from a "drought buster", every little bit helps, and may keep drought from expanding southeastward closer to the coast.

There are also signs that the jetstream will stay plenty active through the first half of the month, so we can hopefully tap into some of those storm systems / moisture in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!

From the US Drought Monitor Website run by University of Nebraska-Lincoln:

