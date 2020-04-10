DROUGHT MONITOR: Drought slowly withering away

First thing's first: Even without Thursday's rain, this week's edition of the Drought Monitor brings more good news. We're slowly but surely erasing away the deficit we've felt for the past several months, with more on the way, for at least a few of us, Easter weekend.

Many of us in the Abnormally Dry to Moderate Drought area received over half an inch of rainfall Thursday, so this map should look even better next week, regardless of whether we get any additional rain the holiday weekend.

Thursday's thunderstorms also affected some of the most drought-stricken portions of Texas. South Texas collected a good drink of water Thursday, which should pay dividends by next week's update.