DROUGHT MONITOR: Drought stays put even after storms

A mildly surprising update from the weekly US Drought Monitor: Virtually no change has been seen in our neck of the woods after this past weekend's storms.

We seemed to have received just enough rain to not tip the scale in either direction this week. Ongoing drizzle, mist, showers, etc. may do the exact same thing next week, with more showers Saturday morning potentially helping us out once again.

From the US Drought Monitor Website run by University of Nebraska-Lincoln:

The U.S. Drought Monitor, established in 1999, is a weekly map of drought conditions produced jointly by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The U.S. Drought Monitor website is hosted and maintained by the drought center.