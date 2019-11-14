DROUGHT MONITOR: Many currently "Drought-Free"

Another week, another marked improvement here at home!

Save a few areas along and west of Highway 36, most of the Brazos Valley is designated as "Drought-Free", meaning we're just about all in the Abnormally Dry category or better.

As we know, conditions could change quickly over the course of just a couple weeks, but short term progress is always welcomed.

Across the State



The midsection could still use some good soakers, but the amount of areas in the "Extreme Drought" category continues to shrink away.

From the US Drought Monitor Website run by University of Nebraska-Lincoln:

The U.S. Drought Monitor, established in 1999, is a weekly map of drought conditions produced jointly by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The U.S. Drought Monitor website is hosted and maintained by the drought center.