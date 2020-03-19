DROUGHT MONITOR: Rain coming in needed areas

The needle hasn't moved much in the drought department, but we have seen a slight worsening of drought across southwestern portions of the Brazos Valley this week.

Thursday's rain may have helped a touch, but the expected rain this weekend should help to quench some of these areas that are now designated in the "Severe" and approaching "Extreme" drought category.

We'll continue to update potential rainfall totals as we approach the weekend, but 1-2" widespread should keep this map from being more colorful next week.

From the US Drought Monitor Website run by University of Nebraska-Lincoln:

