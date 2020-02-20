DROUGHT MONITOR: Slow improvement, especially north

It isn't fantastic news, but we've been able to put a dent in the drought monitor over the past several weeks, and it looks like we're starting to see some of the fruits of the rainfall labor, especially across our northern counties.

The area of "severe" drought is still well noted across the heart of our area, but we've actually been able to get some folks along and north of Highway 79 down to "moderate", or even technically out of drought for the time being.

Across the state, a large part of Central and North Central Texas has been removed from drought in the past few weeks. Areas of "severe" to "extreme" persists across southern portions of the state.

Looking ahead, next week's update will include the rain that fell Tuesday post-7am all the way through our rain chance this coming Sunday-Tuesday, so we'll see what all we can do to continue chipping away at the drought. We may not see much change in the mid term, as large scale heavy rain doesn't look likely for the next week or so.

From the US Drought Monitor Website run by University of Nebraska-Lincoln:

The U.S. Drought Monitor, established in 1999, is a weekly map of drought conditions produced jointly by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The U.S. Drought Monitor website is hosted and maintained by the drought center.