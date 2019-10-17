DROUGHT MONITOR: Small improvements across Brazos Valley

It's good, not great news in the US Drought Monitor for this week.

You have to squint to see it, but a couple areas have been removed from the "Extreme" drought category, and back to "Severe". Many of our areas stayed the same, or perhaps slightly improved thanks to scattered rain.

Across Texas : Generally, you can see a small improvement along and east of I-35, but a few portions of South Texas have expanded the "Extreme" category from Del Rio to San Antonio. The front earlier this week should at least slow that expansion for the next update.

It's important to note that Tuesday night / Wednesday morning's rain will be included in the NEXT update. Until then, we wait for the next monitor, and hopefully another drink of water as early as Sunday, but more likely into Monday.

From the US Drought Monitor Website run by University of Nebraska-Lincoln:

The U.S. Drought Monitor, established in 1999, is a weekly map of drought conditions produced jointly by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The U.S. Drought Monitor website is hosted and maintained by the drought center.

