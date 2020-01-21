Daddy-daughter dance offers magical backdrop for family time

The Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley is hosting its annual Daddy-Daughter Dance over Valentine's Day weekend.

"It's our largest fundraiser of the year," said Ashley Kortis with CMBV. "It's a fancy event...everyone gets to feel special."

The evening will include a steak dinner, tote-bag decorating, a formal photo booth, and of course, dancing.

Dads have two opportunities to treat their daughters to this event, Feb. 14 and 15, 6 - 9 p.m. each evening at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan.

Ticket information is below. See the Related Links to purchase.

Member Price: $125 per couple, $25 for each additional daughter

General Public: $150 per couple, $25 for each additional daughter

Reserved Table: $1,000 – Includes tickets and reserved seating for up to 10 people.