Dads build with their kids at Navarro Elementary

Hundreds of Navarro Elementary students started their school day banging hammers at the "Build-it with Dads" event.

The school invited dads to spend time with their children by building wooden cars, planes, pirate ships, and bid houses before they went to class.

One dad took the event as an opportunity to show that having a close relationship with his kids is important to him.

"I work at night so I finally said I need to take some time to come to see what this is all about," said Kishaun Maduro. "It's always good to spend time with the kids, you know while you can because they grow up so fast."

Football players from Texas A&M and Rudder High School helped construct the wooden toys with students whose fathers couldn't make the event.