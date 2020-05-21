Daily data on Texas nursing home COVID-19 cases now available online

The state of Texas still refuses to identify specific nursing homes and assisted living centers that have reported cases of COVID-19 among staff and residents, but there is some new data that is being made available online.

A website run by the state is being updated daily with new data on nursing facilities with one or more confirmed cases.

Bryan-College Station is included in Region 7 along with the Waco and Austin area.

As of May 21, there were 40 nursing homes in our region with a confirmed case. More than 400 residents have tested positive and 84 have passed away. Nearly 80 nursing home residents have recovered.

A separate set of data is available for assisted living centers.

In our region, 14 centers reported at least one case. Nearly 60 residents were confirmed to have contracted the virus, a dozen have died, and more than two dozen have recovered.

Earlier this month, Governor Greg Abbott ordered COVID-19 testing for all nursing home residents and staff. On Thursday, he announced that testing would be expanding to include everyone in state hospitals and state-supported living centers.