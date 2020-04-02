Daily rain chance returns Thursday, eyeing severe potential

It won't be all day every day, but we're expecting activity on the radar each afternoon/evening for the next week or more.

Thursday starts dry and quiet. We're already back to overcast - this is thanks to a lot of Pacific moisture in the mid/upper levels of the atmosphere streaming through the Lone Star State. This upper level pattern is the biggest reason for our daily rain chance for the first half of this month.

Thursday : Many may miss out on rain today, but we'll be watching the radar for some quick, "pulse" showers and storms that could drop some heavy rain and gusty wind. At the moment, we're not expecting severe weather.

The best window for storms will be from the 4pm-8pm hours.

Friday :

A weak front coupled with a quick upper level disturbance may come together to produce some strong storms, especially west of Highway 6. Confidence is low for severe weather, but high that will at least see a round of showers and storms in the late afternoon / early evening time frame for Friday.

Storms will need to be monitored for mainly a strong wind threat. Hail will be a possibility in the strongest storms. Though we can't rule it out at the moment, tornadic activity is not expected at this time. If storms are able to move over the same areas over the course of the next several days, some minor flooding will be a possibility.

This weekend and beyond :

The biggest question left to answer for the weekend: How cold will we get? If the front pushes through to the coast Friday night into Saturday, we'll have a cooler, likely drier Saturday and Sunday. If the front stalls or washes out over the area, expect showers and a couple storms to continue off/on through the weekend with temperatures mainly in the 60s and 70s. Right now, we expect heavier rain to be closer to the coast this weekend, with temps mainly in the 50s and 60s. We'll keep you updated!