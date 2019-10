We've all heard how dangerous vaping can be.

The CDC says there's been more than 1,000 vaping related illnesses and 24 deaths linked to vaping.

But how much worse does it get if you have the flu too?

Dr. Rajesh Harrykissoon is an internal medicine doctor from Baylor Scott and White, specializing in pulmonology.

Today he talked about how much we still don't about the effects of vaping.

Check out his interview with News 3's Rusty Surette in the video player above.