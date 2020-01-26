Dark cloud looms over new artists celebrating at Grammys

Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X are walking into what should be one of the most exciting days of their careers as they attend their first-ever Grammy Awards on Sunday, where they are the top-nominated acts.

This combination of photos shows, from left, Lizzo performing at the Voodoo Music Experience in New Orleans on Oct. 27, 2018, Lil Nas X performing "Old Town Road" at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 23, 2019 and Billie Eilish performing during the "When We All Fall Asleep" tour in Chicago on June 9, 2019. Lizzo, Eilish and Lil Nas X lead in nominations at the 2020 Grammy Awards. (AP Photo)

But 10 days before arguably the biggest night in music, the industry erupted when the Recording Academy announced it had put its recently hired CEO, Deborah Dugan, on administrative leave for misconduct.

Dugan and her lawyers fired back at the academy, claiming that the awards show is rigged.

That energy puts a dark cloud over nominees like Lizzo, Eilish and Lil Nas X, breakthrough acts who are competing for top prizes.

Diddy calls out Grammys and demands change in fiery speech

Sean “Diddy” Combs called out the Grammy Awards for dissing rap and R&B stars in its major categories in a blazing speech that earned him a standing ovation from Beyoncé, Jay-Z and several other music industry players.

At the end of his 50-minute speech Saturday night at Clive Davis’ white-hot pre-Grammys gala where Combs was honored, the music mogul demanded a change and said he was happy to be involved in making a difference.

Davis’ annual gala was jam-packed with well-known guests, including Michael Douglas, Naomi Campbell, Cardi B, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Quincy Jones, Joni Mitchell and DJ Khaled.

