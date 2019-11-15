Dave South talks about favorite parts of his new book

Dave South’s voice is instantly recognizable to generations of Aggies and sports fans alike. He was the voice of Texas A&M football and basketball for 32 years up until his retirement in 2018.

During his 48 years of broadcasting, he has been gathering quite the collection of stories. South said people would come up to him all the time and ask him when he was going to write a book talking about his experiences.

Finally, when South traded in the headset when he retired from football and basketball, he picked up the pen and paper. By September 2019, his book “You Saw Me on The Radio” was on the shelves.

“You Saw Me on The Radio” is a collection of South’s experiences and stories published by the Texas A&M University Press.

One of South’s favorite parts of the book is when he talks about his childhood.

"I used to score baseball games when I was 10 years old, and watch the game on TV,” said Dave South. “I would score it, and I would go in my bedroom, and I would look out my bedroom window into my backyard, and pretend I was broadcasting a baseball game, and I had an audience of one. It was my dog. "

Even though South’s book largely focuses on his time in the radio booth, the biggest takeaway he hopes readers get from his book had nothing to do with radio.

“If you go to the book it’s the next to the last chapter that I share my testimony because Jesus Christ is the most important thing in my life and past that is my wife and my family.”

“I go back about 20 years to a moment that I was down and out, believe it or not, and made the decision to never again walk away from Jesus because I had, and that's what a lot of people will find out about me in the last part of the book.”

South has been impacted by several individuals in his life. One person, in particular, is the United States Marine Matt Bradford, who lost his eyes, the use of his left arm and both legs at the knee while serving overseas.

"He had a dream of someday broadcasting Kentucky basketball, and we let him sit at the table with us during that broadcast here. And that next year we went to Kentucky and played at Rupp Arena, and he sat at the table with us that night and I actually let him do the scout on the broadcast before the game on Kentucky."

Bradford’s impact on South inspired him and his wife Leanne to donate all of the book royalties to the Wounded Warriors Project.

“You Saw Me on The Radio” is now available for purchase both online and instore. For more information on “You Saw Me on The Radio” or the Wounded Warrior Project, see the related links section.