Day of Giving raises money for Brazos Valley non-profits

A new community day of giving aims at helping more than 100 local nonprofit organizations.

Brazos Valley Gives is Tuesday, October 22 from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Donors can go online to brazosvalleygives.org to donate to one or more nonprofits all through a single transaction. They can also drop off donations in person at The Eagle's parking lot between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. 100% of the money collected will go toward the donor's charity of choice.

"A lot of non-profits that are smaller don't have a PR staff that can promote development and fundraising, and we get to do that through Brazos Valley Gives," said Julie Porter.

A total of 103 nonprofits are participating in Brazos Valley Gives and each organization has a giving profile with more information and volunteer opportunities.