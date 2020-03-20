Daycares operating under new guidelines

The Texas Health and Human Services released new guidelines regarding daycares on Monday and Thursday.

Following Governor Greg Abbott's order for schools to shut down, the HHS informed daycares that they do not fall under this requirement.

Bullfrogs and Butterflies Child Care Center in College Station followed suit of the school districts and closed their doors until they got the news from the Governor.

"It's definitely put is in a bind, but we want to do the right thing," said Owner and Director Cindy Martin.

Martin said the week they were closed was spent cleaning their facilities from top to bottom.

"From early morning hours to evening hours, just nonstop cleaning and preparing for next week," said Martin. "We called all of our parents and asked if they don't need us in this time if they do have the ability to keep their children, please do so we can minimize the spread."

Martin said about 75% of their children will be returning on Monday when they reopen their doors.

As for Kiddie Academy, they never closed their doors. Owner Brian Van Dyck said they started ramping up their cleaning efforts when COVID-19 began surfacing.

"So coronavirus has definitely impacted our business," said Van Dyck. "Not only from an enrollment standpoint, but the community as a whole also needs childcare."

Van Dyck said some of their parents are staying home with their children, leaving the number of children 50% below where it's usually at.

Even though both daycares initially chose to operate differently, they now have to follow directions from HHS.

These directions include not allowing any parents into the building, screening every child before they come into the facility, and serving individual meals instead of family-style.

"I am asking everyone to please take it seriously, do your part in trying to minimize the spread of this," said Martin. "Have some patience for those around you because these are times where we're all going to need to help each other out."

If you would like to read more about the guidelines daycares are having to follow, you can visit the related links section.