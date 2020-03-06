Deacon Drive extension expected to start in 2020

A road project years in the making is getting one step closer to actually starting.

Residents in south College Station asked KBTX to find out why the Deacon Drive Extension project is taking a while to happen.

Design work is now complete but the permitting process with Union Pacific has taken a while. The city is planning to expand Deacon Drive over the train tracks and make a new intersection with Wellborn Road. At this time, many people are making u-turns at the intersection and drivers say new signals will make things safer.

"People wanting to do u-turns. I've seen a lot of near misses and I've actually seen one collision that's happened there. So that's been my main concern," said Michael Caballero, a College Station resident who lives nearby.

He said these improvements are needed.

"I think it's a good idea. I think having another route over the train tracks will definitely alleviate some of the traffic," Caballero said.

"We're in the permitting phase with the railroad, Union Pacific Railroad. In our last discussions with them they said the project is near the end of the permitting phase and we should get our permit anytime now," said James Smith, who is the Deacon Drive project manager for the City of College Station.

He said they started the permitting process three years ago. The project includes closing the crossing at Cain Road and designing the Deacon Drive crossing as a quiet zone. He said they'll request a quiet zone status once the work is finished.

"A majority of the project is raising Wellborn Road five feet up to the level or the railroad track so that we can get cars over," said Smith. "And then we'll have a signal there so that everybody can safely enter and exit Wellborn Road. I know that's a big concern right now and so that I think we be the big improvement on that project is having safe access to and from Wellborn Road."

Some residents tell KBTX they are worried about more traffic on Deacon. Caballero said it's part of a give and take.

"It's news to me but I definitely think it's good news. Something we've been needing," said Caballero.

The city hopes to start construction on the $5.4 million project before the end of the year. Construction after that is expected to take 18 months. The city council approved the project in 2015.

