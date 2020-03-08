Deadly and fiery crash closes I-45 between Huntsville and New Waverly

At least one person was killed Sunday morning following a fiery crash on I-45 in Walker County between Huntsville and New Waverly.

The Walker County Office of Emergency Management says all northbound lanes are detouring at FM 1375. Southbound lanes are detouring at Park Road 40.

The interstate is expected to be closed until sometime mid-Sunday afternoon

Multiple agencies are on the scene assisting with the investigation and cleanup.

No names of those involved have been released at this time.