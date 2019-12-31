Death investigation happening now at College Station apartment complex

College Station police are investigating a death Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex, KBTX has confirmed.

Officers responded to an apartment around 3:20 p.m. at 1300 Harvey Mitchell Parkway near Holleman Drive.

A person was found deceased in an apartment, a spokesman confirmed, but a cause of death is unknown at this time.

College Station Police Crime Scene units and the Criminal Investigations Division have also been requested to respond to the complex.

A KBTX reporter on the scene confirms family members are also there at the complex, but no other details are being publicly released at this time.

