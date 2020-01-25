Death toll stands at 22 in Turkish earthquake; 1,000 hurt

Officials say the death toll from a strong earthquake that rocked eastern Turkey has climbed to 22, with more than 1,000 people injured.

Rescue workers on a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck Sivrice town in Elazig province, eastern Turkey, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. The earthquake rocked a sparsely-populated part of eastern Turkey on Friday, injuring more than 500 and leaving some 30 trapped in the wreckage of toppled buildings, Turkish officials said.(Source: DHA via AP)

Speaking near the epicenter of the quake on Saturday, the interior minister said 39 people have been rescued from the rubble of collapsed buildings, including a woman recovered 14 hours after the main tremor.

Emergency crews rescue victims after a major earthquake in Turkey

Rescue workers are continuing to search for people buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings in Elazig province and neighboring Malatya, the health minister said earlier. The quake hit Friday shortly before 9 p.m.

Emergency workers and security forces distributed tents, beds and blankets in the affected areas. Overnight temperatures had fallen below freezing.

Mosques, schools, sports halls and student dormitories opened for hundreds who left their homes following the 6.8-magnitude quake, which hit Friday evening.

Turkey sits on top of two major fault-lines and earthquakes are frequent.

