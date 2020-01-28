Deciphering polls as presidential primaries begin

As the primary elections begin in earnest, so will the polling.

But what do those numbers mean?

“Polls are not predictions,” said Anthony Salvanto, director of CBS News Polling and Survey. “What I always emphasize is that polls are there to explain what people are thinking and why they are thinking it.”

Salvanto explains that for 2020, CBS News’ approach to polling is state-by-state, and particularly in the swing “states that matter.”

“In the case of 2016, a lot of people were looking at the national polls, but President Trump ended up winning in the Electoral College,” Salvanto said. “You had to look state by state.”

CBS News also polls “likely voters” as opposed to simply registered voters. Polling experts like Salvanto say it’s a more accurate read of how voters are feeling.

“[Likely voters are determined by] a host of other factors that historically determine whether or not somebody really turns out,” said Salvanto. “Quite frankly, determining turnout is always a big challenge for pollsters.”

Which is why, Salvanto stresses again, polling is not a “prediction” of what will happen on voting day.

“Remember that you’re talking to people, and people are watching campaigns, and they’re watching ads and they’re watching speeches,” Salvanto said. “If you’ve ever changed your mind about anything, remember that other voters can change their minds, too.”

For the full conversation, see the video player above.