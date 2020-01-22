Decorate Cookies with Perityne Lane Cookies

Valentine’s Day is less than a month away, and Perityne Lane Cookies has a few ways to get in the holiday spirit!

Based in Franklin, Perityne Lane specializes in custom cookies and cakes. When it comes to cookies, Stacy Cude offers various cookie decorating classes, private event options, pop up sales and custom cookie orders.

“I love it,” said Cude. “I love it more than cakes or cake pops or anything else. I love cookies, and I just wanted to share that with other people. I thought people would really enjoy it [Perityne Lane Cookies cookie decorating classes].”

From Mommy and Me to Ladies Night out, Perityne Lane cookies provides various types of cookie decorating classes.

“I provide four baked cookies, and so when they [students] get here they can outline, flood and then I can show them some tricks. Just to have a good time!”

During the cookie decorating classes, which are held at the Messy Nest Studio in Franklin, Cude has explanatory videos of her decorating the cookies projecting to provide a visual element as a guide for class members. According to Cude, she believes this is what makes her classes different because she doesn’t just provide audio instructions on how to decorate the cookies. The classes normally last about 1:45 to 2 hours. You can view a schedule of the Perityne Lane Cookies cookie decorating class schedule HERE. Cude advises to sign up for classes in advance because they fill up fast.

In regard to Valentine's Day, Perityne Lane Cookies is offering a Mommy and Me Valentine cookie decorating class. According to Cude, families can come together and learn how to make valentines themed cacti cookies. For each of the Mommy and Me themed classes, Cude provides a guide at the beginning of class for kids and even adults to practice drawing out the shapes and lines with the royal icing before they start on their cookies. If you want a preview of the cookie decorating class, see the video player.

Along with the Mommy and Me Valentine cookie decorating class, Perityne Lane Cookies is also hosting a Valentine Pop-up Sale at Messy Nest Studio on Feb. 12. According to the Perityne Lane Cookies Facebook, various designed cookies will be sold and a new item will also be introduced at the sale. Only 12 dozen cookies are available for purchase. According to Cude, in past experience the cookies sell out in less than 2 hours, so plan accordingly.

If you want more information on Perityne Lane Cookies, see the related links section.