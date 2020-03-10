Decorated Marine and best-selling author will visit the Brazos Valley

Methodist Retirement Community is bringing a unique educational experience to the Brazos Center this month.

Lt. Col. Oliver North will be speaking on his faith and his recent book, "The Rifleman". North is a combat decorated Marine. He's received the Silver Star, Bronze Star for valor and two Purple Hearts. Aside from his decorations, he's also a best-selling author.

The event takes place on March 31 at the Brazos Center. North will start speaking at 6:30 p.m.

Seating for the educational experience is limited. Tickets are complimentary and can be reserved online.