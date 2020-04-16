Deja Vu all over again: Cold front, Scattered storm chance this weekend

Baseball jokes aside, there are some definite similarities in the setup for this weekend to what we saw Easter weekend. There are, however, some key differences.

I’d be doing you a disservice to not mention Thursday is going to be another fantastic April day. It’ll be a little breezy this afternoon, but you’ll want to go out and soak up the sun any way you can. Cloud cover and a chance for rain returns tomorrow.

Big Friday Update: In case you haven’t seen yet, we’ve made a pretty substantial change to the forecast for Friday.

The cold front we’ve mentioned all week, slated to arrive Friday, looks to have a little more chill to it than originally thought. We’ll make a run at the low 70s around midday before a front pushes into the area, likely dropping most of us into the 50s by the later afternoon.

Some scattered showers will be a possibility along and after the front pushes through, but likely won’t amount to much on the rain gauge.

Saturday and Sunday bring a similar forecast as what we saw last weekend, but we’re noting a few key differences.

The ingredients in place for both Saturday and Sunday are not particularly overwhelming, but if storms are able to form, they'll be capable of some hail and high wind. We're noting less “low level spin” to the atmosphere than what was present last weekend, so we think the main threats will be for heavy rain and high straight line winds. We're not ready to rule out the tornado threat just yet, though.

It is worth mentioning that last weekend, we did not see any severe weather in the Brazos Valley. We think that chance is just as high (if not a little higher) this coming weekend. Keep your PinPoint Weather App handy and enjoy the upcoming weekend.

We may briefly scour our the moisture again en route to a beautiful Monday with highs near 80, then attention turns again toward Wednesday, where our next storm system and potential for severe weather lies.

Stay tuned and enjoy the sunshine in the meantime!