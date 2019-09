Texas A&M's Delta Gamma is hosting an event to educate the public on ethical conduct and morals.

The annual Lectureship is being held on Tuesday, September 24 at 7:00 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium.

The guest speaker at this year's event is Sadie Robertson from Duck Dynasty.

Tickets are free, but are required to enter the event. They can be obtained online and at the MSC Box Office.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.