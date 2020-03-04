Democratic nomination for District 17 ends in a runoff

Voting is closed, and the results are in for the 2020 Primary election after three Democratic candidates were in the running for the nomination for District 17.

Rick Kennedy, David Jaramillo, and William Foster represented the Democratic party Tuesday night in the race to turn Bill Flores’ seat over to the Democratic side.

The Brazos County Democratic Party hosted a watch party in Bryan at Café Eccell where Democratic candidates met up and cheered on the candidates as the voting results rolled in.

Rick Kennedy was at the watch party and says he is ready for the runoff in May.

“I am really grateful to the voters of Central Texas and my volunteers and my staff for putting us into a position to make it into the runoff.

We’ve got 10 short weeks till the runoff to fine-tune our message and get it out there and then hit the ground running on the day after the runoff and target the general election,” said Kennedy.

The run-off is between Rick Kennedy and David Jaramillo. You will be able to cast your vote for either of these candidates May 26.

The general election will be November 3.

