Democratic numbers from the Brazos Valley do not match national polls

Many voters went to the polls on Super Tuesday. As results came in, votes for the Democratic presidential nominee were not unanimous. In fact, many counties throughout the Brazos Valley differed from statewide numbers.

KBTX looked at all of the voter returns for counties in the Brazos Valley.

Former Vice President Joe Biden received the most votes in all counties, except for Brazos County. There, Senator Bernie Sanders took the lead.

In, Robertson County, Biden took the top spot, followed by Sanders and Bloomberg who tied. In Leon County, Biden takes the number one spot again, while former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg beat Sanders for the numbers two spot by two votes.

The real differing county overall was Brazos. All other counties had Biden, Sanders and Bloomberg as the top three candidates. In Brazos County, Sanders was the front runner followed by Biden then Elizabeth Warren.