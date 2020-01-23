LIVE: Democrats focus Day 2 of trial on Trump's 'dangerous' abuse

House Democrats are saying that “no president” has ever abused power the way President Donald Trump did toward Ukraine.

In this image from video, House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., holds redacted documents as he speaks during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

They’re making their case as they press into the second day of arguments in Trump’s historic impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate.

They are facing a big challenge trying to win over not just fidgety senators but an American public deeply divided by the Republican president’s actions.

Republicans are blocking new witnesses.

The long hours in back-to-back days of proceedings have left some senators yawning, stretching and pacing.

Each side has 24 hours over three days to make its case.

Trump’s defense team is eager for its turn, likely to begin Saturday.

ABC, CBS and NBC stuck to entertainment programming Wednesday night instead of showing President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate.

Since it was the first night that House managers were outlining the case against Trump, it’s likely that judgment by TV executives will carry through for the rest of the trial.

It was a contrast to the daytime, when Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff had more than two hours of uninterrupted TV time on the networks.

In prime-time, Fox News Channel hosts spent more time attacking Schiff than listening to him.

