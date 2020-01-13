Dense fog likely Tuesday

Going to bed with fog? Chances are, it'll still be there in the morning.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for all of the Brazos Valley, and even extends southward to the coast, and northward into Central Texas.

Amid the fog, we won't rule out a few showers and even a brief, isolated strong storm through the late overnight and early morning hours Tuesday. Give yourself plenty of time on the morning commute and use your lowbeam headlights! Brights will actually make it harder for you to see, and increase the glare for oncoming traffic.