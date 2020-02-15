Dense fog possible Sunday

As the moisture builds back in, so does the fog and the chance to see a few scattered showers the next few days. This is all associated with our next big cold front set to roll through the Brazos Valley this week which will once again send temperatures crashing back down into the 40s.

Fog:

Winds are back out of the south helping to channel in more of that Gulf moisture which is key in getting fog to form through the overnight hours. Some of the fog could be dense and advisories may need to be issued if visibilities fall below a quarter of a mile.

Give yourself a few extra minutes as you leave the house Sunday, Monday as well as Tuesday mornings leading up to our next cold front.

Cold front:

The next big cold front is set to roll through the Brazos Valley on Tuesday.

Still time to iron out the exact details on timing, but as of now, looks to slip through the northern counties Tuesday morning and through the area by Tuesday evening. With this front, comes the chance to see a few scattered showers and non-severe thunderstorms as the boundary passes through the area.

Temperatures will also respond by dropping out of the 70s Tuesday afternoon and into the 50s before the evening is done.

Rain, wind chill and more clouds:

As the temperatures fall, the wind continues to stay breezy out of the north bringing wind chill values down into the 40s on Wednesday, despite air temperatures likely sitting into the mid 50s. It gets colder Thursday with thermometers likely registering the mid 40s but a brisk wind will make it feel closer to the mid and upper 30s.

If the cold and the wind was not enough, we will add in rain to the mix. There will still be enough moisture in the atmosphere to squeeze out more scattered showers Wednesday and Thursday.

In all, rainfall totals look to sit between 0.5” and 1.5” with isolated higher amounts possible -- there is still time to fine tune this forecast. This messy pattern keeps the clouds in the forecast Monday through Thursday with our next best chance for sunshine after Sunday looking to be Friday.