Departures resume at Houston's Bush airport

Departures have resumed at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston to partly lift an hours-long ground stop enacted amid heavy rain and flooding that led to more than 900 flights being canceled or delayed.

Airport spokeswoman Saba Abashawl said outbound flights resumed by Thursday afternoon but no incoming planes were allowed to land. Officials tweeted that roads approaching the airport, located in the northern part of Houston, remained flooded.

The flight tracking service FlightAware reported nearly 700 flights canceled Thursday at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, with more than 200 other flights delayed.

Thursday's storms are blamed on remnants of Tropical Depression Imelda.

