Deputies looking into third possible case of bank jugging in Brazos County

On Tuesday, Brazos County deputies were investigating another possible bank jugging case. It could be the third one in Brazos County this week.

"It just happened so quick," said Linda Martinez.

Linda Martinez is a Bryan resident. On Tuesday morning, she was running errands. Martinez stopped at the bank, a store, and then a vet's office.

"It was not even 10 minutes. I just had to pick up medication for my dog," said Martinez.

After leaving the vet, Martinez noticed her window was shattered.

"When I went out and got in my car I saw all the shattered glass. I thought well god, did I close my door that hard for the glass to shatter? And then when I said okay where's my purse and it wasn't there. I then said okay somebody broke in," said Martinez.

Martinez called deputies, and she believes she was followed from the bank.

This incident comes 2 hours after a potential bank jugging in a College Station parking lot, and deputies say a third case may have taken place over the weekend.

"You need to be aware even if you look around, you might not see nothing because they're parked like two or three aisles away that's what happened," said Martinez.

Deputies say surveillance cameras may have captured images of a suspect and his car. Investigators are looking into whether or not all three cases could be connected.