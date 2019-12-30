Deputies watched wanted Florida man’s Instagram Live before arresting him

A wanted Florida man gave himself away with an Instagram Live video.

Volusia County Sheriff's deputies were able to locate Kevin Gaines jr. after they found him live streaming. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office/CNN)

Bodycam footage appears to show Gaines continue to live stream until he noticed law enforcement arriving. A deputy can be heard telling other units to hurry to the house.

Deputies surrounded the home Thursday night. Once they got there and announced themselves, Gaines eventually surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

The 20-year-old was wanted on weapons charges, grand theft auto and other charges.

Officials say they found four firearms on the property.

