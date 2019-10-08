Deputies arrest wanted man following standoff in Brazos County neighborhood

Deputies have taken a wanted man into custody following a 3-hour standoff in a west Brazos County neighborhood.

Brazos County deputies went to a home Tuesday afternoon on Luza Lane to serve a warrant and that's when the man barricaded himself inside the house.

Just before 7:00 p.m. deputies said they were able to take the 52-year-old man into custody.

Deputies say he was alone in the house and armed with at least two weapons and told them he didn't want to return to jail.

The man's identity has not been publicly released at this time. We'll update this story when new details are available.