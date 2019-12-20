Developer discusses future plans for College Station's Midtown City Center

As we approach a new decade, developers say some big changes will be coming to parts of College Station.

Construction is on every corner as College Station's Midtown district is finally coming to fruition.

"For nine years we've been working on this and for eight of it, we didn't know when it was going to start coming out of the ground. Now it's here," said James Murr, a developer on the private side of the project called Midtown City Center.

"People can go out and see the beautiful bridge and the sidewalks that are huge and the linear parks. I mean the sense of place is being created," said Murr.

Murr said as they approach 2020, there's a lot more they'll be working on to enhance the mixed-use district.

"We're working hard on the health club, either YMCA or a private side health club. We're also working on the lakeside entertainment district which will be restaurants along the lake, retail with condos or apartments above them, and possibly a hotel or entertainment venue," said Murr.

But he says since this project is unlike anything else in the city, it will be a couple of years before we start to see those developments. Until then you'll notice more residential developments come up in 2020 including homes and apartments.

"It takes a lot of little pieces to add up to this big special project, that you know ten years from now everyone's going, 'Wow that took a lot of time and a lot of work, but it was worth it,'" Murr said.

Murr said at the moment, 23 homes are under construction and should be completed by March.

For more information on the Midtown development, see the related links section of this page.