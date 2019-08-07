Dime Box ISD Superintendent discusses four-day school week

Dime Box ISD is starting school on Tuesday, August 13 with a four-day school week.

This is the first year the district is making Mondays optional.

Superintendent Nicholas West says they chose Mondays because many student activities take place on Fridays.

"By moving it to Monday there's a lot less that's going on," said West. "So if a student chooses to be at school then there will be activities that are happening on the campus, but if they choose to have either a longer weekend or they choose to be in other activities outside of school, then they have that option."

The reduced schedule also applies to staff. They will be able to choose eight Mondays to take off.

Because the core curriculum will be covered in the remaining four days, West says that gives the district some freedom with what they can cover on Mondays.

"If a student is falling behind or if a student wants to advance, now they have one extra day that's flexible to them to utilize," said West.

In addition to a four-day week, Dime Box High School is also getting a six-man football team.

West says the team will play about four or five games against other schools.